Colts Create ‘Director of Diversity’ Position to ‘Battle Systemic Racism’

The Indianapolis Colts have brought the fight for social justice to their front office. The team has announced a new “director of diversity” position “to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the team’s business and community efforts.”

In addition, the team has made Juneteenth a permanent holiday.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay says these changes come on the heels of discussions he’s had with players about the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and others.

“I have heard stunning testimonials from our players and staff about their personal experiences with racism,” Irsay said.

“We realize these are difficult and uncomfortable topics to talk about, and they certainly go beyond football. But as an Indiana business, as a responsible corporate citizen – and as people who truly care about our fellow Hoosiers – we believe that Black lives matter and that we must continue this dialogue and do what we can to inspire positive change.”

As TMZ reports:

There are 3 major points to the plan … 1) Creating the Director of Diversity job. That person will “work across all Colts departments on social responsibility, hiring, supplier diversity, education and training and other internal efforts.” 2) The team has created the Irsay Family Impact Scholarship — which will “help talented minority students with a financial need to achieve their educational goals.”

The scholarship will cover 8 years of education costs for the recipient — starting with high school college prep programs and tutors followed by tuition costs at Indiana University. 3) The Colts will formally recognize and celebrate Juneteenth every June 19.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently embraced Black Lives Matter in a video message after more than a dozen players asked him to endorse the movement.

