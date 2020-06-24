Jemele Hill Refuses to Apologize for Besmirching NASCAR Fans: ‘It. Was. A. Noose.’

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill expressed outrage when black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace claimed a “noose” was left in his garage, but now that a hae crime has been ruled out, Hill is taking flak for jumping before the facts were in.

Stephen Miller, for instance, joked “So this is the Atlantic,” referring to Hill’s current employer. And he in another tweet he added, “You’re doing great, Jemele!”

Liz Wheeler slammed Hill for “using the fake news as justification to call ALL fans of NASCAR racist.”

It. Was. Not. A. Noose. But @JemeleHill used this fake news as justification to call ALL fans of NASCAR racist. Hill called the original (fake news) report a, “stunning, shocking, appalling, disgusting remind of who this sport is for.” pic.twitter.com/ZgAZZrl4PI — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 23, 2020

Megyn Kelly called for both Hill and NASCAR to apologize for calling all NASCAR drivers and fans racists:

Now that we know the #BubbaWallace “noose” was not a racist attack at all, will ⁦@jemelehill⁩ apologize to the NASCAR fans she unfairly besmirched?

Jemele Hill Condemns NASCAR Noose Incident: ‘Disgusting Reminder of Who This Sport is for’ https://t.co/BPF9YRgFQl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 23, 2020

Joe Concha shook his head in wonderment that Hill continues to insist there was a “noose” in Wallace’s garage even after the FBI disproved it.

After an FBI investigation that involved 15 agents that concluded the rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since Oct. 2019 and the driver was not the target of a hate crime, Jemele Hill — who besmirched NASCAR fans under the broadest of brushes — insists it was a noose. https://t.co/EQSVSHu1OS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 24, 2020

Many others also took a swipe at Hill for her hypocrisy and her rush to capitalize on what turned out to be a hoax.

Consider the source. From the same woman who wanted black athletes to leave “white” colleges https://t.co/DCbnw5fIFv @foxnation #foxnation #RealityCheck — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) June 24, 2020

you are not a serious person — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 24, 2020

Do you ever feel guilty for trying to turn our proud race of innovators and entrepreneurs into a race of victims? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 24, 2020

BS. Take the L Jemele. And try to salvage some dignity by apologizing. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) June 24, 2020

When you try and push the racist narrative.. and it turns out FAKE. — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) June 24, 2020

NO…it was not a "noose"…it was standard "pull rope"…the same pull rope as on all @NASCAR garage doors…@jemelehill is working here to push her brand of racism and hate… https://t.co/KnsvtnZ4tC — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 24, 2020

Finally, former Red Sox star Curt Schilling said that Bubba Wallace is the new Jussie Smollett.

Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace noose to Jussie Smollett: "All a lie" https://t.co/f0Nbowy7Sh — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 24, 2020

