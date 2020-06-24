NFL to Let States, Counties Determine Attendance Guidelines

The National Football League is leaving the decision of whether they allow fans into their stadiums, and how many fans they will allow, up to the counties and states where their teams play.

“Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing,” an unnamed NFL source told The Athletic. “It will not be a one size fits all.”

So, one can read into this that states with huge surging numbers of coronavirus cases will have scant, or no fan attendance. While states where numbers are low or not surging, may have higher numbers. Given the rapidly changing patterns of the virus, those seating guidelines could change multiple times during the course of the season.

For example, two weeks ago, one would think NFL teams in Texas and Florida would have had relaxed seating guidelines. Fast forward two weeks, and those states might be among the strictest. In any event, leaving the seating decisions up to the counties and states is likely the best choice for the league.

