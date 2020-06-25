NASCAR Reportedly Releases Photo of Garage Pull Found in Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Dylan Gwinn

NASCAR has released a photo of the rope in Bubba Wallace’s garage which prompted some to believe that a noose had been purposely hung there to send a racial message.

The images and comments from the Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, were tweeted out Thursday morning:

At least 15 FBI agents were dispatched to investigate the rope as a possible hate crime. Though, after determining that the rope had been there since last October and there’s no way anyone could know that Wallace would be assigned that garage, they determined no hate crime had occurred.

