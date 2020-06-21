NASCAR: Noose Found in Black Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Late Sunday, NASCAR released a statement claiming a noose was found in the garage stall of the driver Bubba Wallace’s #43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team at the Talladega Superspeedway before the start of the non-postponed GEICO 500.

Wallace is the series only black driver and spoken out about race issues and the display of the now-banned Confederate flag at NASCAR events.

NASCAR vowed action in a statement sent out to the media.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace released own statement regarding the issue on Twitter.

