JJ Watt, Who Claimed Anthem Protests Were Not About ‘Disrespecting the Flag,’ Silent on Kaepernick’s Anti-American 4th of July Tweets

Last month, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt excoriated fans who called Colin Kaepernick anti-American, but Watt has been mysteriously silent since Kaepernick tweeted that the Independence Day holiday is a celebration of “white supremacy.”

In June, slammed fans who call Kaepernick’s anthem protests an example of hate for America, the flag, and our veterans.

Watt insisted that “you aren’t listening,” if you still believe the anthem protests are about the flag or the military.

But Watt has been completely silent about Kaeprnick’s July 4 tweet calling our Independence Day holiday a “white supremacist” celebration.

As to who is “not listening,” it could be argued that Watt is the one refusing to listen to Colin Kaepernick. After all, as far back as 2016, Kaepernick himself said that he could never “stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color.”

Kaepernick has repeatedly made it clear that he has contempt for America and all it stands for.

Early in his protests, Kaepernick specifically said that anti-Americanism was what his protest was all about. In August of 2016, he said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Also, in 2016, Kaepernick wore a shirt praising Cuban dictator and mass murderer Fidel Castro. In another instance, Kaepernick wore socks that portrayed all police officers as pigs.

Next, Kaepernick said that the U.S. was never great and noted that he was standing up against the whole country in general, not just against “racism,” with his anthem protests.

One has to wonder, with his loud support of Colin Kaepernick, does J.J. Watt agree with any or all of this?

