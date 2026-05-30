Newly released video shows a teenager tossing a chair over an upper floor railing at a shopping mall in England in March 2025.

The incident happened at a Westfield in East London where shoppers were walking around unaware of what was about to happen, the New York Post reported Friday.

A 16-year-old lifted a blue chair and tossed it over the railing while another 15-year-old was filming the dangerous prank.

A still image showed the initial moment the older teen lifted the 33-pound piece of furniture, while another caught the moment it narrowly missed crushing people who were walking on the ground floor:

The teenagers involved in the Stratford incident were quickly apprehended by law enforcement and have since been prosecuted.

The video footage showed the first young man throwing the large chair over the railing and the moment it hit the floor below. The youths took off running seconds later:

According to the Post:

The 16-year-old teen who chucked the chair over the railing was slapped with a $55 fine and a 8-month Detention and Training Order, where he’ll serve half his sentence in a secure training facility. The 15-year-old boy was hit with a $331 fine and a 12-month referral order, a community service sentence for young, first-time offenders on May 20.

A prosecutor said the teenagers admitted their involvement to police officers, recalling the older one said he and the other teen “regularly” pull pranks such as “throwing things off bridges at trains.”

“In a victim impact statement, a Westfield security officer said there had been ‘unease’ among customers since the incident,” the BBC article stated.

The news comes as cities across the United States have grappled with violent and dangerous “teen takeovers” involving reckless driving, fights, and gunfire in neighborhoods, malls, parks, and restaurants. Those incidents, many of which are organized online, have prompted warnings from law enforcement and local leaders, Breitbart News reported Sunday.