The United National Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) is broadening its efforts as part of the Paris Climate Accord, and Sky News is the first sporting organization to commit to lowering its so-called carbon footprint.

The website of Sky Sports, broadcaster of Premier League soccer in the UK and Ireland, features an article explaining the commitment:

Sky Sports has become the first sports broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. Sports teams, organizations and governing bodies around the world are signatories, including Formula 1 and The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Sky Sports has become the 140th signatory and the first media organization. The participants in the Sports for Climate Action initiative commit to adhere to the following five principles:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility:

Reduce overall climate impact

Educate for climate action

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption

Advocate for climate action through communication

“At Sky, we’ve set the ambition to be net-zero carbon by 2030, two decades ahead of government legislation, because the world can’t wait,” Steve Smith, executive director of content at Sky Sports, said in the Sky Sports report.

Sky Sports also announced is it joining the BAFTA albert Sports Consortium, “a new group set up to specifically explore and act upon the impact sports broadcasting has on the environment.”

“The BAFTA albert Sports Consortium gives sports broadcasters a forum to work together collectively and share best practices that will help us #GoZero together,” the article states.

BBC, ITV, BT Sport, Sunset & Vine, IMG, Premier League Productions, AELTC, Formula 1, Aurora Media and Channel 4 also joined the BAFTA group.

The globalist U.N.’s framework states, in part:

Sport’s impact on our climate is complex and can be difficult to measure depending on the size of the organization and/or event. However, most sports organisations and fans would now acknowledge that sport’s contribution to climate change – through associated travel, energy use, construction, catering, and so on – is considerable. Moreover, sports’ global interest for billions of fans, and the media coverage generated in response, provide a strong platform for the sport sector to play an exemplary role in meeting the challenge of climate change, and inspire and engage large audiences to do the same. Impacts of climate change will vary greatly from region to region and from sport to sport. However, some general implications for the sector can be inferred.

The U.N. lists the ways that climate change allegedly is impacted sports, including damage to playing surfaces due to extreme temperatures, extended periods of drought, flooding, and/or pest species extending their natural range; damage to buildings and other infrastructure due to violent storms; coastal erosion and sea level rise directly affecting sport properties in seaside areas; warmer winters and lack of natural snow threatening ski resorts at lower altitudes; unseasonal rainfall forcing cancellation or abandonment of sport matches; heat waves forcing changes to timing of sport event; increased injuries to players from heat exhaustion and impact injuries from harder playing surface; and sub-standard fan experience where high temperatures create potential health risks and detract from the enjoyment of the event.

