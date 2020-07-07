Trump on NASCAR Confederate Flag Controversy: ‘It’s About Freedom of Speech’

President Donald Trump told a reporter Tuesday that the controversy over NASCAR’s recent ban on the display of the Confederate flag at races is not about the symbol itself, but about “freedom of speech.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted about several attacks on historical symbols — such as the removal of a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Rochester, New York; and NASCAR’s ban on the Confederate flag.

Statue of Frederick Douglass Torn Down in Rochester https://t.co/8iEBxSHm52 via @BreitbartNews. This shows that these anarchists have no bounds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Journalists largely ignored the Frederick Douglass tweet, and seized on the Confederate flag tweet — though Trump had not defended the flag itself in observing that the controversy had cost NASCAR in television ratings.

Trump was interviewed at the White House by Nexstar TV’s Jesse Turnure, who asked him about the controversy.

President Trump has suggested NASCAR made a mistake in banning the Confederate flag. When I asked him about the flag’s place in our society, President Trump reiterated: “It’s freedom of speech.” #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/imdRKrNrO0 — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) July 7, 2020

“I was just talking about the fact that NASCAR chose to go a certain way,” the president said, “and that’s going to be up to them. … But I view it as freedom of speech.”

Trump has also vowed to veto a defense spending bill that calls for the renaming of U.S. Army bases named for Confederate generals.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) pointed out to Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday that the bill also requires the removal of monuments that are currently in U.S. military cemeteries and in other U.S. military buildings, including the academy at West Point.

