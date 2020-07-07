U.S. Surgeon General Urges People to Wear Masks to Make Sports Possible

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged people to wear masks, in part, to pave the way for a return to college sports.

Adams was hoping to further popularize the idea of wearing masks in public, TMZ Sports noted.

“Please, please, please wear a face-covering when you go out in public,” the Surgeon General said. “It is not an inconvenience. It is not a suppression of your freedom. It actually is a vehicle to achieve our goals.

“If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering,” he added.

Recently the New Orleans Saints posted a tweet showing a photo of head coach Sean Payton with a photoshopped mask on his face and featuring a message reading, “Do your job… wear a mask.”

In May it was announced that the NFL has contracted with researchers, engineers, and the sports equipment company Oakley to invent masks for players to wear that could comfortably and effectively do the job of virus protection while allowing them the ability to engage in physical activity without heavy breathing flowing back into their lungs causing them to pass out.

The results of this project have not been announced.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.