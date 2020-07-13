DeSean Jackson to Visit Auschwitz After Antisemitic Posts

After being criticized for posting a number of anti-Semitic messages on Instagram, Philadelphia Eagles player DeSean Jackson has accepted an invitation from a Holocaust survivor to visit former Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz.

The Eagles wide receiver was called on the carpet last Monday evening for having posted anti-Jewish quotes he thought were made by Nazi leader Adolph Hitler, as well as messages from notorious anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

After nearly five days, his team finally decided to punish him with a fine, but no other actions were taken, according to reports. Jackson apologized for the posts and has promised to donate money to Jewish causes.

Last Friday, Jackson appeared on a conference call with Edward Mosberg, a survivor of the Holocaust who was seen on the video dressed in a concentration camp-styled uniform. Jackson posted on Instagram about the call, according to ESPN.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn’t know much about their history. This has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself,” Jackson told the Holocaust survivor during the call.

“I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures,” Jackson added.

During the call, Mosberg invited the NFL player to Auschwitz to learn the history of the Holocaust.

After the call, the group From The Depths said they are working with Jackson to arrange the trip.

“We are working with DeSean and his team to set dates for this trip to go ahead and are happy that DeSean agreed,” said Jonny Daniels, the founder of From The Depths.

