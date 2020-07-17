James Harden Blasted on Social Media for Wearing ‘Thin Blue Line’ Mask

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is facing significant backlash on the Internet after a picture of him wearing a ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask was tweeted from the Rockets account.

The ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask is worn primarily by those seeking to express support for law enforcement.

Twitter did not take long to react.

This certified clown shit. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to. FOH https://t.co/pVRMaL9dPG — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) July 17, 2020

Tomorrow on @undisputed: SKIP and I will talk about how James Harden is a DAMN SELL OUT for wearing a DAMN MASK. James, you were a brotha! 🏿‍♂️🏿‍♂️🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/llytpe2eJh — Rev. $hannon Al $harpetongue (@SSharpetongue) July 17, 2020

NBA Twitter is going crazy after James Harden was spotted wearing a Thin Blue Line Mask pic.twitter.com/2h1aCCBK4c — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2020

It's going to be great when "fans" force James Harden and the Rockets to apologize because they didn't realize this is a Blue Lives Matter bandana. But to disavow this mask will be proof that they hate police. Fun! https://t.co/aMFBDEf8cb — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 17, 2020

While he didn’t quite apologize, a statement followed relatively quickly. Harden told ESPN’s Tim McMahon, his choice in mask was not political.

James Harden: "It was just something that covered my whole beard. I thought it looked cool. That was it." Harden said he's in process of determining how he will voice his support for the Black Lives Matter while in NBA bubble, including whether he will have a message on jersey. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 17, 2020

It’s likely that Harden’s ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask will not be seen again.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn