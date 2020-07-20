Ted Cruz Blasts Mark Cuban over NBA Anthem Protests, China Hypocrisy

The NBA’s potential restart has many basketball fans excited. However, a remark about the prospect of players protesting during the national anthem led to a Twitter spat between two of the most powerful men in the Lonestar State.

On Sunday night, Mark Davis, a talk show host for AM660 in Dallas, tweeted his excitement about the restart to the Mavericks season. Though, he also included a warning to Mavs Owner Mark Cuban about how quickly that fandom would evaporate if any players disrespected the national anthem.

I am so ready to be be in on this year's #Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely @mcuban can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation. https://t.co/PWMWrpgwAc — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 20, 2020

That simple request, to find a way to say what you want without offending the country, was quickly dismissed by Mark Cuban in a one-word response.

Though, in fairness, Cuban did expand on his rudeness to a loyal fan and plans to insult the country in a more verbose follow-up tweet.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

So not only did Cuban make it clear that protests are highly likely and fans who don’t like it can leave. He also attacked the very idea of playing the anthem before sporting events in the first place.

Enter Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who took strong exception to Cuban’s rough dismissal of fans who happen to love both the NBA, and America.

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban shot back, charging Cruz with breach of imaginary Twitter etiquette.

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz pounced. Reminding Cuban that he not only made his comment in public, but that he in fact does start each work day with showing respect for the flag and country.

Cruz followed-up Monday morning with another question for Cuban.

Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China. I’ll wait. https://t.co/s68JYk9MLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban shot back.

If you think I wont criticize China and what they do as it concerns American Citizens watch this https://t.co/RXEJxjMeO8 and this movie https://t.co/U5NnAwTFbQ. But I have never gotten involved in the domestic policies of ANY foreign country. We have too much to do here. And.. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Why is it, @tedcruz, that you take such pride in standing up to and speaking truth to the Chinese, but you have no ability to stand up to and speak the truth to @realdonaldtrump ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Of course, Ted Cruz was the Trump’s primary primary opponent in 2016, so saying that he’s unwilling or unable to disagree with President Trump is a little bizarre. Also bizarre for Cuban to say he doesn’t get involved in the domestic policies of China when the league that he is a part of has business ties with China which serve to enrich a regime that uses those profits to brutalize their own people.

Cruz answered.

I agree Black Lives Matter. I agree there is a pandemic & we have taken extraordinary steps to defeat it. Where did that pandemic originate? Why did Communist China COVER UP the Wuhan outbreak & arrest whistle-blowers? And why are you terrified to say ONE WORD about China? https://t.co/Tfj2tZnmCP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn