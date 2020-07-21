Report: NFL to Allow Players to Wear Decals Bearing Names of People Killed in Police-Involved Incidents on Their Helmets

For the first time, the NFL will allow players to display the names or initials of people killed in altercations with the police on their helmets.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports:

The NFL’s 1,700-plus players will likely be invited to wear helmet decals bearing the names or initials of police violence victims and systemic racism, sources told Front Office Sports. The league office is working with the NFL Players Association to compile a list of names in time for the start of the regular seasons, which is currently scheduled to begin on September 10, said sources. The players will provide the names. However, these on-uniform tributes would likely only appear on helmets, not jerseys, as previously thought, said sources. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice are just some of the people who are expected to be mentioned on the individual tribute decals.

According to the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, the choice of which decals to wear will be left open to individual players. The players could also decide to wear the names of officers who have died in the line of duty, according to the report.

The NBA will also enact a similar uniform rule change which will allow players to wear the names of those who died in police-involved incidents.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn