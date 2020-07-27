PGA Golfer Richy Werenski Sparks Backlash After Wearing ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Wristband at Tournament

Richy Werenski has been wearing his “Blue Lives Matter” wristband for the last four years, but the media seems to have just now noticed it.

And, they’re not too happy about it.

Images of Werenski and his well-worn wristband began circulating around the internet this weekend as he played at the 3M Open on Sunday. Though, it wasn’t just the wearing of the wristband that caused the media to take note. It seems the media took particular exception to Werenski wearing the wristband only a short distance away from where George Floyd died.

Playing 20 minutes away from where George Floyd was killed by police officers, Richy Werenski has been wearing a Blue Lives Matter band this week at the 3M Open pic.twitter.com/LGJ4mOGAqB — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) July 26, 2020

Do you guys think wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" bracelet…

in the final group of a PGA Tour event…

in the Twin Cities…

could be viewed as kind of tone deaf or no? https://t.co/c8tFOwTKvi — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) July 26, 2020

The PGA TOUR cannot be happy with what Richy Werenski is wearing today. — Cart Path Only (@nocartsplease) July 26, 2020

Just miles from where George Floyd died, Richy Werenski wore a "Blue Lives Matter" wristband over the weekend. https://t.co/w9Cez6F6sp — Golfweek (@golfweek) July 27, 2020

Whether or not the PGA was happy, is an open question. Though, the PGA shouldn’t have been surprised since, again, he’s been wearing the wristband since 2017. Moreover, if athletes across the sports world can kneel and support Black Lives Matter, why can’t Werenski support the cops. And what does his proximity to Minneapolis have to do with anything?

You can’t express support for law enforcement, who’ve been under attack across the country, if you’re within *checks notes* a 20 minute radius of Minneapolis. 🙄 https://t.co/mdrq13lpo2 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 27, 2020

Not all the Twitter traffic about Werensky’s wristband was negative. Many, in fact, supported him.

Excellent, #BlueLivesMatter Golfer Richy Werenski draws attention for Blue Lives Matter wristbandhttps://t.co/c2dyZabtCa — Natya Bidness (@NatyaBidness) July 27, 2020

Not tone deaf at all he is brave to stand for what is right only the media and the rioters don’t respect blue Lives Matter Golfer Richy Werenski draws attention for Blue Lives Matter wristband | Fox News https://t.co/0fW2zg9dNe — Donna Walker (@wa13104958) July 27, 2020

Good job Richy! Defend our side. The wimpy PGA will probably fine or suspend him for daring to defy the left-wing party line….. Richy Werenski wears 'Blue Lives Matter' wristband at 3M Open outside Minneapolis | Golfweek via @golfweek https://t.co/Pgtlbcv594 — Andrew Persac (@andretiago777) July 27, 2020

"Tone deaf". What triggered sports writers call a golfer's "microaggression" of wearing a Blue Lives Matter wristband. https://t.co/g4f5oJoTm8 — David Volk (@dlvolk1) July 27, 2020

Werensky has not commented on his wearing of the wristband. Nor would his words have any impact on the media elites who are so offended by it. So, why bother?

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn