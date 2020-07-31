Steve Kerr Says Objecting to Kneeling During the National Anthem is ‘Race-Baiting’

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr went on the attack on Friday, saying that those who oppose protests during the national anthem are “race-baiting.”

Kerr slammed those who say taking a knee during the anthem is a sign of disrespect and said that he and his supporters are attempting to “eliminate racism and bigotry.”

“With NBA games now in full force, the inevitable race baiting ‘kneeling is a sign of disrespect!’ tweets are coming,” Kerr tweeted on Friday. “Our message is clear: We love our country. And we also believe that this nation can and must do better to eliminate racism and bigotry. That is why we kneel.”

With NBA games now in full force, the inevitable race baiting 'kneeling is a sign of disrespect!' tweets are coming. Our message is clear: We love our country. And we also believe that this nation can and must do better to eliminate racism and bigotry. That is why we kneel. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, as Kerr claims to be working to “eliminate racism and bigotry,” he continues to remain silent on the human rights abuses of China, the NBA’s 4-billion business partner.

Last month, Kerr joined a group of other athletes in demanding that the media legitimize the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kerr added his voice to a video featuring New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, Muslim Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad, Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, NBA player Donovan Mitchell, actor Kendrick Sampson, and others.

Like in his tweet, the video Kerr joined also claimed that kneeling during the anthem “isn’t about the flag.”

Opponents of kneeling during the flag continue to wonder if the protests aren’t about the flag, then why kneel during an anthem that is meant to honor the flag?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.