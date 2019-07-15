Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Pleads with Congress to Call Trump Out for ‘Racist’ Comments

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr urged Congress to call President Trump out for his “racist tweets” over the weekend.

Kerr slammed Congress for not doing something about the president’s “racist tweets.” But Kerr did not say what he thinks should be done.

“Come on members of Congress,” Kerr wrote, “call out the president for his racist tweets this morning. Show some leadership. It’s the job you were elected to do.”

Come on members of Congress, call out the president for his racist tweets this morning. Show some leadership. It’s the job you were elected to do. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 15, 2019

Critics of the president have claimed that Trump was acting with racial animus with his Sunday trio of tweets slamming several of the progressive members of Congress for their constant criticism of the U.S., even as they praise some of the most dangerous and dysfunctional nations on the planet.

Supporters of the president say that there is not a single explicitly racist word in Trump’s tweets. Indeed, the president’s point was patriotism, not racial.

For his part, Trump tripled down on his Sunday tweets during comments to the press on Monday.

“If you’re not happy here, then you can leave,” President Trump said, prompting cheers from the audience. “As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave.”

