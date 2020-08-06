Packers Ban Fans at Lambeau Field for First Two Home Games of 2020 Season

Aug. 6 (UPI) — The Green Bay Packers won’t allow fans into Lambeau Field for their first two home games of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Thursday.

The decision means the Packers’ iconic stadium will remain empty in Week 2 against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions and Week 4 versus the Atlanta Falcons on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Packers President Mark Murphy previously said he was hopeful the team could allow between 10,000 and 12,000 fans to attend games at Lambeau Field.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” Murphy said in a statement Thursday. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

The Packers’ first potential home game with fans in attendance at Lambeau is now Nov. 1 against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay has a streak of 350 consecutive regular-season sellouts at Lambeau Field.