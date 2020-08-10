Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Case for Playing the 2020 College Football Season

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a letter on Monday, laying out the reasons why college football should be played this season.

Harbaugh essentially said that he sees no reason to cancel the coming season and presented the facts as he sees them, saying, “I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players’ desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13.”

Statement from Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/CftMW7d5lC — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 10, 2020

The coach went on to note that the Michigan program has seen zero positive COVID-19 tests out of the more than 350 tests performed, among both the students and coaching staff. And he added that the school has enforced “self‐implemented stricter standards for contacting tracing in quarantining to prevent spread,” ESPN reported.

“We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done,” Harbaugh continued.

“I am forever proud of our players, parents, coaches, and staff for being leaders and role models in our sport, at our institution, and in society,” he concluded. “We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, teach, train, and coach those young men and their families that have put their trust in us, while advocating for a football season in the fall.”

Harbaugh added the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay” at the end of his statement to show his support for the recent campaign by a group of college players who hope to convince their schools not to cancel the season.

