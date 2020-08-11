LeBron James Congratulates Kamala Harris on VP Selection: ‘Love to See and Support It!’

LeBron James joined a host of celebrities on Tuesday, in hailing Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris (D, CA) as his running mate.

James took to Twitter to voice his support:

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

It was widely believed that Biden would select former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice as his running mate. Though, Biden surprised many with the selection of a woman who had once attacked him during the debates for working with segregationist senators to oppose busing and, once said that she believed a group of women who accused Biden of inappropriate touching.

Harris is also seen as having contradictory positions. Such as prosecuting and winning nearly 2,000 felony and misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession and sale, and then laughing about her own marijuana usage as she tried to shift to a pro-marijuana stance during an appearance on the Breakfast Club.

“I did inhale,” Harris said while laughing. “It was a long time ago, but yes. I just broke news!

“Listen, I think [it] gives a lot of people joy,” Harris added. “And we need more joy.”

Perhaps James sees something of himself in Harris’ jumble of contradictions. For his part, James has championed himself as a human rights warrior while simultaneously maintaining close business ties with China, the most oppressive regime on the face of the Earth.

James is also no stranger to political endorsements. In 2016, he toured with and supported Hillary Clinton in her race against Donald Trump.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn