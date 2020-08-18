LeBron James Dons Fake MAGA Hat Before Playoff Game: ‘Make America Arrest Cops Who Killed Breonna’

LeBron James has never thought twice of using his sports platform as a platform for politics, and Tuesday night was certainly no exception.

Just before the Lakers did battle with the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Round 1 Western Conference playoff matchup, LeBron James put on a fake MAGA hat with a social justice message about Breonna Taylor.

With a line through the words “GREAT AGAIN,” the hat read: “Make America Arrest Cops Who Killed Breonna.”

(Getty Images/Ryan Stetz/NB)

Several of James’ teammates also wore the hat.

As Breitbart’s Nate Church reports:

Taylor, a Kentucky EMT, was fatally shot in her bed by officers of the Louisville Metro Police during the execution of a “no-knock” warrant — the primary target of which was already in custody. According to a lawsuit filed in response, ‘officers [entered] Breonna’s home without knocking and without announcing themselves as police officers.’ Detective Brett Hankison, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly are accused of firing a full 20 rounds of ammunition into the home in the early-morning hours of March 13. Hankison also faces allegations of sexually assaulting drunk women after offering them rides home from local bars.

NBA and WNBA teams have frequently spoken out about Taylor’s death and much of the social justice imagery embraced by the leagues has been related to her case.

