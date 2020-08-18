Tiger Woods’ 11-Yr-Old Son Wins Golf Tourney with Dad as Caddy

Tiger Woods
Golf great Tiger Woods served as a caddy for his son Charlie on Sunday, who cruised to an easy victory in the US Kids Golf tournament hitting a 3 under 33 on the nine-hole course.

Charlie Woods, 11, smashed his opponents at Hammock Creek golf course in Palm City, Florida, beating his next closest opponent by five strokes in the age 11 category. Charlie earned three birdies and no bogeys, CBS Sports reported.

Proud dad Tiger was on hand to revel in his son’s big win as he carted the boy’s clubs as a daddy caddy during the tournament.

Charlie was the only golfer in the tournament who finished under par.

Tiger even praised his son’s swing saying, “I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

Tiger Woods has two sons with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Along with Charlie, Tiger also has son Sam, who is 13.

