Tiger Woods’ 11-Yr-Old Son Wins Golf Tourney with Dad as Caddy

Golf great Tiger Woods served as a caddy for his son Charlie on Sunday, who cruised to an easy victory in the US Kids Golf tournament hitting a 3 under 33 on the nine-hole course.

Charlie Woods, 11, smashed his opponents at Hammock Creek golf course in Palm City, Florida, beating his next closest opponent by five strokes in the age 11 category. Charlie earned three birdies and no bogeys, CBS Sports reported.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Proud dad Tiger was on hand to revel in his son’s big win as he carted the boy’s clubs as a daddy caddy during the tournament.

🚨🔥ὁ• #PHOTOS: Tiger caddying yesterday for son Charlie in Florida. (📸: derrick_payne / IG) pic.twitter.com/jleOdiJvmG — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) August 16, 2020

Charlie was the only golfer in the tournament who finished under par.

Tiger even praised his son’s swing saying, “I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

"I wish I had his move."@TigerWoods talks about coaching his son Charlie and what they’re working on. Watch the full video: https://t.co/fMDSsqfkdZ pic.twitter.com/igqkP2v4Tn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2020

Tiger Woods has two sons with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Along with Charlie, Tiger also has son Sam, who is 13.

