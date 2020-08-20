WATCH: NBA Star Steph Curry, Family Endorse Joe Biden: We Want the Country to Be Safe, Healthy, and Fair

Endorsing Joe Biden became a family affair on Thursday night, when Steph and Ayesha Curry officially gave Biden their support with their kids in attendance.

The two delivered their endorsement in a video message in which they spoke with their two children about the things that matter to them in a president.

When asked what kind of character traits she would want in a president, 8-year-old Riley Curry said she would want someone with “a very kind personality…. I would like to see them taking care of the Earth and the people.”

5-year-old Ryan, however, had concerns that needed to be dealt with long before November. “Excuse me, Mommy, I need to go to the bathroom,” when asked about what she was looking for in a president.

The Curry’s aren’t the only members of NBA royalty to endorse Biden’s residential run. On Wednesday, Lakers star LeBron James committed to campaigning for the Biden/Harris team.

Curry is one of the more outspoken players in the league and no particular fan of President Trump. In 2017, Curry blasted his own sponsor, Under Armour, after CEO Kevin Plank described Trump as an “asset.” Curry responded by saying he would drop the “et.”

Curry was also one of the key voices on the Warriors 2017 championship squad, when the team decided to not visit the White House.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn