Barclay Tagg, trainer of upcoming Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law, reacted to news that rioters plan to crash the race by noting that “you’re not allowed to shoot them, and they’re allowed to shoot you.”

WDRB reported that there were “concerns over protesters who have promised to be outside the gates attempting to disrupt the race.”

The outlet asked 84-year-old Tagg what he thought about this and he said, “I don’t know what these guys are going to do, these rioters. Who knows? All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them, and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me, so I don’t know what to think about it.”

WDRB sports reporter Eric Crawford posted video of Tagg speaking, explaining that a driver brings him to the track to train horses in the morning then returns him to the hotel at night. Because of this routine, he said, “I don’t know what’s going in this city, and I don’t know what’s going with all these riots and that kind of [thing]. The stuff doesn’t look good.”

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be run this Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

