Big-12 to Air Anti-Racist Social Justice Messages During Games

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that it would air a series of social justice messages as part of an “anti-racism” campaign, during games this season.

The conference would also sponsor messages to be flashed across stadium scoreboards, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, along with the video and audio spots.

The conference has also approved the inclusion of social justice slogans and logos on football uniforms and helmets for the various schools.

“Each of our schools will be doing a unity message as part of its pregame show,” Bowlsby said, according to ESPN. “We’re using a wide variety of our platforms to do the advertising and the programming that will make a difference.”

The group is also reassessing whether players will continue to be required to stay in the locker room as the national anthem is played. Many want players to be able to take the field for the anthem so that they can protest against the country at that time.

“This year will be a little different because, on an institution-by-institution basis, we’ll be making decisions based on how the anthem is performed. There’s a fair amount of institutional latitude,” the commissioner added.

Bowlsby also said that the conference will continue to involve itself in voter registration efforts and will continue its internship programs for minorities.

The commissioner also exclaimed that the country is suffering under “systemic racism.”

“I think that systemic racism is not going to go away anytime soon. But hopefully, we can make some progress, and that’s certainly our intent,” he insisted.

