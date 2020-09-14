Broncos, Titans Stage Large Protest During National Anthem Before Monday Night Football

Over 30 players from the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans, knelt in protest during the playing of the national anthem prior to their Monday Night Football tilt.

18 Denver Broncos and 13 Tennessee Titans took a knee and/or raised fists in protest.

According to the Denver Post:

Linebacker Bradley Chubb, wideout Jerry Jeudy, running back Melvin Gordon and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were among the Broncos who knelt, while defensive linemen Jurrell Casey and DeMarcus Walker stood with a fist raised. Also kneeling for the Broncos were Malik Reed, Michael Ojemudia, Royce Freeman, Essang Bassey, P.J. Locke, Bryce Callahan, Duke Dawson, A.J. Bouye, Davontae Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Shelby Harris, Lloyd Cushenberry and Calvin Anderson.

The Broncos released a statement defending their players right to protest for “positive change.”

Together with the players, we will continue to listen, grow and work to inspire change. To learn more about the actionable steps we are taking together as a team, please visit » https://t.co/FqZAKKHLgD pic.twitter.com/yWidKJBXKJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 15, 2020

As for the Titans who protested, those were Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Amani Hooker, Kenny Vaccaro, David Long, Kristian Fulton, Tye Smith, Jeffery Simmons, Joshua Kalu, Isaiah Mack and MyCole Pruitt.

Both teams stood for the playing of the “black national anthem.”

The NFL’s first primetime offering for Week 1, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, a game which also saw large social justice demonstrations, suffered a huge ratings crash of nearly 30 percent.