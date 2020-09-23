Kaepernick: ‘White Supremacist Institution of Policing…Must Be Abolished’

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, took to Twitter on Wednesday to call modern policing a “white supremacist institution” that needs to be “abolished.”

As protests spread across the country in the wake of a Grand Jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case which saw one officer with wanton endangerment, and none with murder, Kaepernick said the police need to be “abolished” to guarantee the safety of black people.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice,” Kaepernick wrote.

“A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for his role in a drug operation that resulted in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker,” Fox News reports. “The charges against Hankison relate to shots that were fired into a neighbor’s home, not Taylor’s death.”

Taylor, an EMT, was killed during an exchange of gunfire as police executed a warrant related to a narcotics investigation in March. Taylor died after sustaining six gunshot wounds.