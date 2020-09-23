LeBron James on Police Shooting Reward Challenge: ‘Zero Comment’

After two police officers were shot in the head and face as they sat in their cruiser nearly two weeks ago, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged outspoken social justice advocate and NBA star LeBron James to match the reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant. On Wednesday, James gave his response to Villanueva’s request.

His answer? “Zero comment.”

First, the fact that it took nearly two weeks for the sports media to ask James about Villanueva’s challenge, is telling. Though not surprising, James’ answer wasn’t necessarily worth the wait.

“I have zero comment on the sheriff,” LeBron said in response to the question.

It appears we’ve finally found a topic regarding police-involved shootings that James is unwilling to discuss.

His refusal to answer comes on the same day that a Grand Jury in Kentucky voted to indict Officer Brett Hankison for “wanton endangerment,” in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. James has frequently been outspoken about the need to bring justice to the police officers involved in Taylor’s death.

But, why the silence on justice for the officers in the town where James lives and thrives? If Breonna Taylor needs justice, don’t the officers who got shot in the face and head? Maybe James didn’t feel the need to spend on the reward, but to say nothing about the cops?

Matching Los Angeles County’s reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter, would have cost James $100,000. While James has “zero comment” and apparently zero dollars to spend on that effort, he has in recent months seen fit to donate $100,000 to an organization seeking to pay the fees and fines necessary to permit felons in Florida to vote.