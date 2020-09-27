Illinois State Coach Replaces BLM Sign with ‘All Lives Matter,’ Resigns Following Controversy

Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard quit his job Wednesday, after a controversy that began when someone hung a Black Lives Matter sign on his door.

Two weeks ago, a Black Lives Matter sign was posted on Beathard’s door. The coach then removed the sign and replaced it with a note reading “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ,” the Pantograph reported.

From his comments, it seems that Beathard, the son of four-time Super Bowl Champion Bobby Beathard, may have become a suspect for tearing down the BLM sign. But according to the paper, Beathard strenuously denied he had anything to do with the incident.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the paper. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”

Beathard’s resignation over the BLM agenda is not the first time the race-centric movement has roiled the Illinois State football program. In September, Redbird Director of Athletics Larry Lyons stirred controversy when he said “all redbird lives matter” in a video conference with the players.

Lyons later apologized and pledged to “listen better” in the future.

“I think we’re going to a good place,” told the media in September. “We’re all trying to reach out and listen better. I need to listen better, and we’re engaging with student-athletes about best ways to move forward. There’s some anger, and I understand that. I wouldn’t want to diminish that. This is important. We’re going to move forward. We’re going to tackle this head-on. Education is a big part of it, and that starts with me.”

