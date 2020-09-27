WATCH: DK Metcalf Costs His Team with Careless Play

The Seattle Seahawks had a touchdown after an incredible deep ball throw from quarterback Russell Wilson. They had that touchdown, until Dallas’ Trevon Diggs took it away.

But taking that touchdown away was made possible by a careless play from Seattle’s DK Metcalf. Metcalf had Diggs beat late in the first quarter and Wilson found him for what would have been a 62-yard touchdown pass. The ball seemed to hang in the air like a punt, but it eventually came down in Metcalf’s hands.

However, the Ole Miss product began his touchdown celebration a little too early. Metcalf started jogging and let the ball hang low and Diggs swatted it out. The ball flew out of the end zone and, by rule, counted as a touchback with Dallas getting possession at the 20.

WATCH:

DK Metcalf pulls a Leon Lett pic.twitter.com/SscK7iNIOe — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 27, 2020

The mistake could well come back to haunt the Seahawks. It’s currently a 1-point game with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.