LSU Football Cancels CDC Wellness Checks for Fans, Resumes Beer Sales

Louisiana State University (LSU) will no longer require fans to endure a COVID wellness check and will also bring back beer sales for its next football game.

For its upcoming game against the University of Missouri, the university announced that it was canceling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) medical wellness checks it previously required for fans to enter the stadium, according to The Hill.

COVID screening consisted of a questionnaire containing questions about possible COVID-19 exposure if the fan had been tested or was waiting for a result at the time.

LSU will no longer require the screening, but will still require fans to wear masks in the stands.

The school said the change was made “to reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points” but urged those coming to the game “to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for COVID-19 symptoms.”

At the same time, the school also announced that it would again be selling beer during games after the state’s governor announced that schools and stadiums could resume alcohol sales.

LSU has adjusted its COVID protocols for Tiger Stadium to remove the CDC wellness check and return alcohol sales 🍻🍻 🔗 https://t.co/5DuK6DY1Ix pic.twitter.com/s6Anqpg9nB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 5, 2020

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron recently said that he thinks “most” of his players are already immune from COVID.

“I think most, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron said. “So hopefully they won’t catch it again, and hopefully they’re not out for games.”

“I’m not going to say all of them. But some players have caught it. I don’t know the percentage. Hopefully, that once you catch it, you don’t get it again,” he added.

