Saints Explore Playing at LSU as New Orleans Continues to Disallow Fans

The City of New Orleans has not given their approval for fans to attend games at the Superdome, but that hasn’t stopped the Saints from trying to find a way to play home games in front of those wearing black and gold.

According to Saints spokesman Greg Bensel, the Saints are considering the possibility of playing home games at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

“Our game operations staff is meeting with LSU officials today to discuss potentially hosting future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge,” Bensel said. “LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option. Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved.”

This would not be the first time the Saints have relocated for home games.

“The Saints played four home games in Tiger Stadium in the 2005 season, three in San Antonio, and one in New York, when the Superdome’s roof was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina on Aug. 29,” USA Today reports. “The Saints lost all four in Tiger Stadium.”

The Saints are scheduled to have five more home games this season.