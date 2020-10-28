MLB Blasts Dodgers’ Justin Turner for Violating Coronavirus Isolation

Major League Baseball has thrown Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner under the bus for refusing to abide by the league’s coronavirus rules as the team clinched the 2020 World Series on Tuesday.

Turner was pulled from Game 6 after he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the AP reported. But despite being told he had to isolate himself, Turner walked out on the field and celebrated with the team after the Dodgers secured the win.

Turner was seen celebrating with several other players at the end of the game and, at one point, sat down without a mask next to Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

But on Wednesday, the league lambasted Turner for violating the coronavirus strictures, according to TMZ.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game,” the league said.

“Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others,” MLB continued.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply,” the league exclaimed.

MLB also said it is launching a “full investigation” into Turner’s violation of its coronavirus rules.

