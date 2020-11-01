Fans Blast Sporting News for Tweet Calling Mike Tomlin, ‘Winningest Minority Coach in NFL History’

Sporting News experienced social media backlash after posting a tweet on Sunday proclaiming Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the “winningest minority coach in NFL history.”

Tomlin has a long history in Pittsburgh, joining the Steelers in 2007 as head coach. This weekend, with the team’s 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin has racked up his 140th win as a head coach. The Steelers are thus far undefeated for the 2020 season.

The win pushes Tomlin one game past the record for a minority coach set by Tony Dungy. In fact, if Tomlin earns another ten wins, he’ll enter the top 20 most winning of all NFL coaches in history, minority or not.

All this brought Sporting News to its Twitter account to celebrate the victory:

But not everyone thought “winningest minority coach” was the best way to celebrate a great coach’s record.

Dozens of replies slammed the magazine for its race-based focus:

Tomlin is one of the longest tenured and most successful coaches in NFL, history. After this weekend, the Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

