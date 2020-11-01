WATCH: Bears’ Javon Wims Ejected After Sucker Punch

There are sucker punches, then there’s what Javon Wims did to a Saints defender on the field Sunday.

At the end of a play during the third quarter of a game his team was losing and trying desperately to win, Javon Wims ran up behind Saints defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, tapped him on the chest, and then punched him, twice.

WATCH:

Gardner-Johnson appeared genuinely shocked by Wims’ attack, and why not? After all, how many people normally run up to someone unprovoked and punch them while they’re wearing a helmet?

Not many, and there’s good reason for that.

Wims was ejected from the game and could miss additional games via suspension. At the very least, he will find himself a little lighter in the wallet once the league evaluates his actions.