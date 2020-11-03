John Elway Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Broncos have become the latest NFL team to get hit by the coronavirus. Though, it’s not the players who have been most recently impacted, it’s the front office.

Broncos General Manager and legendary Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis, have both tested positive for the disease, according to Mike Klis of KUSA.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Elway was not feeling well on Monday and was sent home from the team’s facility after being tested. Ellis began feeling ill on Sunday and did not attend the win over the Chargers. The Broncos facility is closed for Election Day along with the facilities of the league’s other teams. Assuming there is not a wider spread of positive COVID-19 tests, they’ll reopen for practice on Wednesday without Elway or Ellis coming into work.

The Broncos had a player test positive last week as well. Right guard Graham Glasgow was held out of practice on Friday after testing positive on Thursday.