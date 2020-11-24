Report: Cowboys Cancel Practice for Non-Covid Medical Emergency

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday due to a non-Covid medical emergency, Pro Football Talk reports.

“The schedule change is due to a non-Covid related medical emergency involving a staff member,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “There will not be a press briefing with Coach McCarthy at 10:30 a.m. CST and there will be no player media availability today.”

There is no official word on who the staff member is, who had the medical emergency. The Cowboys will host Washington on Thanksgiving Day.