Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ in Thanksgiving Video

As boxing great Mike Tyson prepares for his bout with Roy Jones, Jr., the champ posted a hilarious Thanksgiving video in which he chomps on one of Jones’ ears.

While most of America was preparing for a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, Tyson appeared in a video where he was seen carving up a cake shaped like Jones’s head. Tyson even slices off the cake’s ear to snack on in his video he titled “Thanksgiving with the Tysons.”

You’ll recall that Tyson made himself notorious when he was disqualified for biting off a part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during the Holyfield vs. Tyson II fight in 1997.

Starting off calling the Jones-shaped cake a “turkey,” the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion jokes that it “Tastes so much better than Evander’s.”

Saturday’s bout will be the first time Tyson has been in the ring for a sanctioned match since his 2006 match with Corey Sanders. His last pro fight was his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson is set to receive a $10 million payout for the eight-round exhibition fight against Jones.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.