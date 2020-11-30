WATCH: Formula 1 Racer ‘OK’ After Car Explodes During Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Formula 1 Racer Romain Grosjean was reported as “OK” at a nearby hospital after his car burst into flames during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment, but he had slight burns on his hands and ankles,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said according to the Formula 1 Twitter account.

“Obviously, he’s shaken… I want to thank the rescue crews, who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job. It was scary.”

During the first lap of the race, Grosjean’s car hit the barrier, erupted in a fiery explosion, and ultimately split in two.

The 34-year-old driver was able to get out before the flames consumed the shattered vehicle, and he was quickly whisked off to medical treatment.

Later on Sunday, Grosjean posted a video noting that he is “sort of OK” and that he is now a believer in the Halo system because it saved his life.

The Halo is a titanium safety device that has been required on all Formula cars since 2018. It cradles a driver’s head to give him a better chance of surviving an accident.

Several other drivers jumped to Twitter to express their relief that Grosjean came out of the accident only a little worse for wear:

Daniel Ricciardo, the driver for the Renault team out of Australia, was disgusted by the “Hollywood” coverage of Grosjean’s crash:

Grosjean, who hails from France, entered Sunday’s race in 18th place in driver standings.

