WATCH: Formula 1 Racer ‘OK’ After Car Explodes During Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 Racer Romain Grosjean was reported as “OK” at a nearby hospital after his car burst into flames during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment, but he had slight burns on his hands and ankles,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said according to the Formula 1 Twitter account.

“Obviously, he’s shaken… I want to thank the rescue crews, who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job. It was scary.”

During the first lap of the race, Grosjean’s car hit the barrier, erupted in a fiery explosion, and ultimately split in two.

The 34-year-old driver was able to get out before the flames consumed the shattered vehicle, and he was quickly whisked off to medical treatment.

👍👍👍

Thank you so much for all your messages

Loving life pic.twitter.com/uTyfhTYTxP — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 30, 2020

Later on Sunday, Grosjean posted a video noting that he is “sort of OK” and that he is now a believer in the Halo system because it saved his life.

An update from Romain himself. Pleased to see you’re in good spirits! We hope you make a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/njnjjH4GBi — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

The Halo is a titanium safety device that has been required on all Formula cars since 2018. It cradles a driver’s head to give him a better chance of surviving an accident.

Several other drivers jumped to Twitter to express their relief that Grosjean came out of the accident only a little worse for wear:

I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow… the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely https://t.co/dG8AXmsbKN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 29, 2020

Maximum respect to the marshals on the scene and the medical car team for diving straight in to help @RGrosjean .Thanks you Jackie Stewart, Sid Watkins, Dr Trammell, Dr Olvey and all the motor racing safety pioneers. #F1 — Dario Franchitti (@dariofranchitti) November 29, 2020

Massive relief to see Romain is ok. Huge credit to all the teams, the FIA and F1 for all the safety measures we have in the sport today 🙏 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 29, 2020

Daniel Ricciardo, the driver for the Renault team out of Australia, was disgusted by the “Hollywood” coverage of Grosjean’s crash:

Daniel Ricciardo was disgusted with the 'Hollywood' coverage of Romain Grosjean's crash. pic.twitter.com/k7GwKBLT7r — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 30, 2020

Grosjean, who hails from France, entered Sunday’s race in 18th place in driver standings.

