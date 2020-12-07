Panthers Close Facility After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

Not playing this past weekend did not help the Carolina Panthers avoid any additional coronavirus tests. In fact, the team shut down operations at their facility on Monday and Tuesday after receiving word of two positive tests.

Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported the closure.

It’s not abnormal for teams to close their facilities on Monday and Tuesday. After all, the league’s recently implemented intensive coronavirus protocols mandate that teams close on Monday and Tuesday after playing on Sunday. The unique part of the Panther’s situation is that they didn’t play this weekend due to a Week 13 bye.

Nevertheless, the Panthers are erring on the side of caution and shutting operations down until they can conduct tracing to determine the origin of the positive tests and whether the infections are contained.

The Panthers are scheduled to face the Broncos on Sunday.