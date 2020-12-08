Bettor Wins $500,000 Bet that Washington Would Cover Spread Against Steelers

A FanDuel gambler won nearly a million dollars on Monday, after wagering that the Washington Football Team would cover the six-point spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The anonymous bettor from Indiana plunked down $500K on the team formerly known as the Redskins to beat the spread against the, until then, undefeated Steelers. FanDuel Sportsbook was stuck making the payout when the Steelers lost 23-17.

According to FanDuel, the winner will get $971,698.11!

FanDuel announced the amazing bet on Twitter:

So this happened… Not a bad Monday 😂 https://t.co/H2JFc5jV0E — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 8, 2020

Even though the Steelers were undefeated and have been a powerhouse this season, the Washington Football Team might have looked like a good bet on some points going into Monday’s game. It was rested, was on a two-game winning streak of its own, and faced an opponent who had been looking a tad choppy lately.

The gambler may have been hemming and hawing with the bet — he only placed it a half-hour before kickoff — but he gathered his courage and pulled the trigger and won.

It was quite a wager to make and will net the bettor a handy profit. The only way he could have made more is to have wagered for a straight-up win. If the bettor had decided to go with a straight-up win, he’d have pulled in about $1.2 million, Radio.com noted.

