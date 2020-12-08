Woke Santa Shown the Door After Making Boy Cry over ‘Nerf Gun’

The woke mall Santa who rejected a boy’s request for a “Nerf gun” was relieved of his duties and another Santa delivered presents to the boy’s home.

On Wednesday morning, Breitbart News reported the boy asked the woke Santa for a “Nerf gun,” only to be told “No guns.”

Fox News noted that when the Santa said, “No guns,” the boy’s mother tried to clarify by stressing that her son wanted a “Nerf gun,” which is a toy. But the mall Santa stood his anti-gun ground, saying, “Nope, not even a Nerf gun’’:

Liberal Santa sends Young Boy Away in Tears After Refusing to Gift Him a Nerf Gun for Christmas @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/9QbKtxcJGK — Matthew 🎄🎅🏻 🔫 (@WhiteHovse) December 7, 2020

Also on Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) tweeted that the woke Santa had been fired and another Santa took gifts to the boy’s house.

Roy posted video of the new Santa delivering the gifts:

And it just so happens the toy Santa brought was as Nerf gun:

A view from the other side. Glad to see Michael getting his Nerf Gun! https://t.co/ZM85lp3qRl — The Real Santa (@mkmma_richii) December 8, 2020