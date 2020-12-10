Ben & Jerry’s Announces Kaepernick-Inspired ‘Change the Whirled’ Vegan Flavored Ice Cream

The NFL’s original anthem protester has now become the inspiration for another type of original: A Vegan flavored social justice ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Thursday that they have partnered with former NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick, to bring consumers their newest non-dairy flavor called, “Change the Whirled.”

The new flavor will make its debut in 2021.

“We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work,” said Ben & Jerry’s in a statement.

Kaepernick himself also touted the partnership with Ben & Jerry’s in a tweet. The former 49er also announced that 100% of the proceeds would go to his “Know Your Rights Camp.” A camp that Kapernick began years ago whose aim “is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.”

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he walked away from his contract with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.