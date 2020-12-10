Tony Dungy Questions Whether Pro-Abortion Pastor Raphael Warnock is Really a Christian

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has weighed in on Georgia Democrat senate candidate Raphael Warnock and wondered if Warnock, who is a pastor, qualifies as a Christian given his support of abortion.

Dungy questioned Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, who recently claimed to be a “pro-choice pastor” in a December 8 tweet.

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

After his tweet, Dungy wrote that Warnock “may be a pastor,” but “My question would be ‘Is he a Christian?’ That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus, and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God?”

Rev Warner may be a pastor. My question would be “Is he a Christian?” That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God? https://t.co/cabHEGB2XX — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 9, 2020

Dungy added that it is “difficult” for someone who supports abortion to be a proper Christian.

“I would think it would be difficult,” he tweeted, “for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition.”

I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 10, 2020

Dungy also replied to a Twitter user who sided with a woman’s right to choose, saying, “Please read Psalm 139:13-16. Then tell me if you think God puts babies in the womb or man does? If you believe they randomly get there, then I have no argument. But if you believe God puts them there, then how does anyone have a right to ‘choose’ which ones survive?”

In another reply, he added, “What if I was advocating for the right to kill someone who was already born? Would that be morally OK? Of course not. The only question in this debate is what we think of the unborn baby? Is it a life, or is it not?”

Dungy also defended his definition of what a Christian is.

“A Christian is someone who believes Jesus is the son of God and that He died on the cross for our sins. They follow God’s teachings and use the word of God to make all their decisions. I don’t know how many people in the world that applies to, but there are many,” he wrote.

