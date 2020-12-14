Raiders’ Trent Brown Wears Black Lives Matter Facemask During Pregame

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown hit the field, Sunday, wearing a Black Lives Matter facemask during pregame warmups.
Brown’s facemask featured a militant raised fist formed into its protective grill:
Trent Brown's facemask is 🔥 @Trent pic.twitter.com/n1YxiVLaTK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2020
The 27-year-old Brown only used special helmet grill during the pre-game because the NFL has outlawed specially designed uniforms and equipment. During the game, Brown used his regulation equipment.
Brown has spent the last few weeks on the reserve/COVID list after a positive coronavirus test, and a calf injury before that.
Brown’s return didn’t help the Raiders top the Colts, though. Indianapolis smashed the Raiders in a 44 to 27 final
