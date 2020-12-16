Hockey Legends Have Passion For Helping Hero Dogs

An incredible organization that helps some of our cutest veterans find new homes is getting a boost from some top sports stars. The Warrior Dog Foundation transitions working K9s from active service to retirement. The group provides mental and physical rehab to Military Working Dogs, as well as Contract Working Dogs and Law Enforcement K9s.

Without that assistance, many of these beautiful dogs would be euthanized.

Big names in the world of sports are supporting The Warrior Dog Foundation. Hockey greats Jeremy Roenick and Teemu Selänne are featured in a video posted on Roenick’s feed, singing the praises of these courageous animals. Roenick calls them “the most loving, greatest companions in the world.” In another video, things get silly. Roenick gives one of the hero dogs a snack. Selänne then pops his head in and asks “Where’s my food?” Roenick then feeds Selänne. Great for some laughs for sure. Hockey guys having fun. But they’re bringing awareness to a very serious project.

The Warrior Dog Foundation, based in Texas, works to get as many dogs as possible adopted to their forever homes across the country. Those that are not adopted remain on the organization’s ranch, where they are cared for and loved for life.

Sometimes hero dogs have a bite history or show aggression. Often, these dogs are deemed unadoptable and they are put down. Not at The Warrior Dog Foundation. Here, they are healed, so they can transition to civilian life.

Mike Ritland, the founder of The Warrior Dog Foundation, served our country as a Navy SEAL. After recognizing the needs of our retired working K9s, Ritland created this unique organization that has the capability, capacity, and willingness to care for these four-legged heroes.

Those interested in adopting must go through a vigorous vetting program and be able to provide certain amenities like a fenced-in yard. The K9s are only placed with those who match their needs. Those who can not adopt, however, can still help the group through donations and other volunteer opportunities.

Roenick and Selänne are not the only athletes who back The Warrior Dog Foundation. New England Patriots center David Andrews and MLB pitcher Wade Davis have both supported the organization’s fundraising efforts.

Other Pats in addition to Andrews have also chipped in. Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, and a bunch of their teammates signed a football to benefit the dogs. Golfers Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson have also donated memorabilia, as have Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche Hall of Famer Joe Sakic.

Anyone can help the group. Right now, purchases of gear from The Warrior Dog Foundation online shop will help support the dogs and the organization.

Many dogs who have worked in the military or law enforcement have done so at a cost. Aversion to loud noises or fear of being crated, hyperactivity, grooming sensitivity, and K9 PTSD are common symptoms. At The Warrior Dog Foundation, these dogs are rehabilitated while being loved and cared for. Some recover and are adopted. Others must stay at the ranch. Either way, all of these heroes live out the rest of their days in peace. They are owed that, at the very least.

For more on The Warrior Dog Foundation visit www.warriordogfoundation.org

