Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Under Fire for Not Wearing Mask at Strip Club

The Washington Football Team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins, is taking flak after photos of his maskless visit to a strip club went viral.

The photos were first posted by Instagram user @kalabrya — who quickly made her account private. However, the images were copied and posted to Twitter by Rudy Gersten, the New York Post wrote.

One photo shows a stripper with a fistful of cash sitting on Haskins’ lap, both without masks. A second shows a group of young women each wearing a Haskins no. 7 jerseys. None of the women are wearing a mask.

Is this Dwayne Haskins? I really hope not. These women are all wearing Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that certainly does look like #7 himself partying maskless last night with strippers after the game. pic.twitter.com/BxgHdjuiCe — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020

NFL insider Tom Peilssero reported that the team and the NFL are aware of the photos, and added, “Going to a nightclub without PPE is considered ‘High-Risk COVID-19 Conduct,’ punishable by a maximum fine of one week’s salary or up to four-game suspension.”

Peilssero also pointed out that Haskins had already been handed one fine for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocols.

I’m told Washington has no plans to release QB Dwayne Haskins, who was fined for a previous COVID-19 protocol violation. Going to a nightclub without PPE is considered “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” punishable by a maximum fine of one week’s salary or up to four-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/yUMqpMQrWH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020

Haskins had been stuck with third-string in October, but after Kyle Allen and Alex Smith both suffered injuries, he is now the only healthy quarterback on the Washington roster.

