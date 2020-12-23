Giants’ Joe Judge: ‘With All Due Respect to Christmas, Let’s Forget About Christmas and Focus on the Ravens’

The great American sportsman Ricky Bobby once claimed that the Geneva Convention clearly states that after one says “with all due respect,” he can basically say whatever he wants.

Giants coach Joe Judge is now putting this Bobby-ian theory to the test.

During a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Judge said that it’s time to focus less on Christmas, and more on his team’s upcoming opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

“With all due respect to Christmas, let’s forget about Christmas for a little while and focus on the Ravens,” Judge said.

Internet reaction to Judge’s comments was swift and comical.

Joe Judge: General of the War On Christmas https://t.co/e1UfOdzUi8 — Shawn Kane (@CitizenKane95) December 23, 2020

conservatives gonna cancel joe judge since he doesn’t care about christmas? https://t.co/HucphH1W23 — Person. Woman. Man. Camera. Tv. (@Yo_UncleLRoY) December 23, 2020

irresponsible stuff from joe judge, giving extra motivation to Christmas https://t.co/2CdioJ27vA — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) December 23, 2020

Giants' Joe Judge to NFL Network: “Look, with all due respect to Christmas, let’s forget about Christmas for a little while and we’ve got to focus on the Ravens.” Most football coach-y thing to say ever. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 23, 2020

It is true, that Judge’s Christmas diss is probably the most “coach-y” thing ever. Though, given the Giants’ extremely narrow window to the playoffs and in need of help (they need to beat a tough Baltimore team and they need Washington to lose to Carolina) perhaps Judge should have avoided taking shots at a day known for the giving of gifts.

Even though he said, “with all due respect.”