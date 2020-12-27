Report: Multiple NFL Teams Interested in Urban Meyer as Head Coach

Urban Meyer has won everywhere he’s been, but he hasn’t yet had a chance at winning big in the NFL. That, according to a report, could be changing soon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “multiple” NFL teams have expressed interest in meeting with Meyer about head coaching opportunities. Moreover, as Schefter reports, Meyer has not rebuffed these inquiries.

Meyer, 56, won three national championships with Florida and Ohio State. During those two Power 5 stints, he also amassed an incredible combined winning record of 148-24.

Until the relatively recent emergence of Clemson as a perennial college football powerhouse, Meyer was the only college football coach who provided a consistent and credible challenge to Alabama’s Nick Saban. Now, Meyer has an opportunity to succeed where his rival did not.

Despite some success as a defensive assistant working under Bill Belichick, Saban underwhelmed as an NFL head coach. In two seasons with the Dolphins, Saban notched only a 15-17 record before bolting the league to become Alabama’s head coach.

Getting a chance to win championships at the college and pro level, may prove enough to lure Meyer away from his current gig as a Fox Sports college football analyst.