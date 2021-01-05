Thousands of Bills Fans Sign Petition to Ban Governor Cuomo from Playoff Game

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed off on a deal allowing thousands of Bills fans to attend the team’s upcoming playoff game. But now, a lot of those same fans are signing a petition to keep the governor out.

“As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition on change.org,” WBNG reported.

Governor Cuomo’s recently signed deal allows up to 6,700 Bills fans to attend the Wild Card playoff game against the Colts on Saturday.

“All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories in order to attend the game,” the team announced.

It is believed, that Governor Cuomo is planning to attend the game.

Jeffrey Dorenzo, who launched the petition, wrote:

So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.

This Saturday’s game against the Colts will be the first time the Bills have hosted a playoff game in 25 years.